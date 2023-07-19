Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.38. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

