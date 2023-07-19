Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

