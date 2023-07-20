4,200 Shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Navigator by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Navigator by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

