AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,240,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 28,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

ABCL opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of -0.14.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, SVB Securities lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

