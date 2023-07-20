abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $26,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $117.27 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

