abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,150 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.19% of Ventas worth $32,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,164,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,610,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -267.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

