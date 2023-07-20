abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 126,158 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.28.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

