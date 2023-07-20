abrdn plc Has $25.34 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,196 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in HP were worth $25,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $175,923,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

