abrdn plc Has $25.63 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Shares of SYK opened at $294.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.84 and a 200-day moving average of $278.63. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

