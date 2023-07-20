abrdn plc Has $34.16 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monro were worth $34,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Monro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Monro by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

Monro Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $39.43 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

