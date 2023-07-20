abrdn plc Sells 74,201 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,201 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.58% of ChampionX worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in ChampionX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 26.3% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at $16,210,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

