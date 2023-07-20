Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.57. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 405,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.