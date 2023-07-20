ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACNB will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACNB. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other ACNB news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,511 shares of company stock worth $74,177 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 58,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ACNB by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ACNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

