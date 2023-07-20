Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 186.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.