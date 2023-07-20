ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,382 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ACV Auctions worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $2,195,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $93,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $93,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,618,339 shares of company stock valued at $76,623,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

