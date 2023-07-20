ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 5.0 %

ACVA opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.36. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $18.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $302,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,618,339 shares of company stock valued at $76,623,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

