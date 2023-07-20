Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,779,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ADEA opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.19. Adeia has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

