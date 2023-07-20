ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 181.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,778 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

