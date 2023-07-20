Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,211 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

