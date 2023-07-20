AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 465 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

