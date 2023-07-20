AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $269,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

