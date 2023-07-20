AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,157 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

