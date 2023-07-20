AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,464 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

BLOK opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

