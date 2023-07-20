Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel Sells 80,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $4,124,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 448,821 shares in the company, valued at $23,141,210.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on AEHR. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.