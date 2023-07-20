Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after acquiring an additional 524,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $119.42 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

