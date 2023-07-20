Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

