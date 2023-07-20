Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Allegro MicroSystems last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

