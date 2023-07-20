Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Hits New 1-Year High at $166.20

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.11), with a volume of 318477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,320.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

