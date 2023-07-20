Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Northland Securities

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Amarin Price Performance

AMRN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $85.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

