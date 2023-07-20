Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.21.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.0 %

Amedisys stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

