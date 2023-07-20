America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.12

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.12 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 14388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at $57,707,778. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after buying an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 65,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 284,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

