Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Boosted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 238.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $352.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

