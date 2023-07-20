Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

