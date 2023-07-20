Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after buying an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after buying an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on F. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

