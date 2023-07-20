Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
AP opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
