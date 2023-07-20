Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

AP opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

