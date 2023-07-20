Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.