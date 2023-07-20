Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 5885129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

Specifically, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,194,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.