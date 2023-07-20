Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Ahmad Armughan Buys 277,041 Shares

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Free Report) insider Ahmad Armughan bought 277,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$631,653.48 ($429,696.24).
Ahmad Armughan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Ahmad Armughan 3,878,542 shares of Appen stock.
Appen Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.
About Appen
Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.
