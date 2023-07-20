Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.34% and a negative net margin of 211.41%. Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

