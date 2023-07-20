ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up to $95.96

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.96, but opened at $100.02. ArcBest shares last traded at $102.70, with a volume of 222,044 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

