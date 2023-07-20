Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

