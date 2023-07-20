Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) & QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Critical Review

QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of QBE Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QBE Insurance Group and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -34.18 Argo Group International $1.68 billion 0.62 -$175.20 million ($6.24) -4.76

Dividends

QBE Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International. QBE Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argo Group International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

QBE Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. QBE Insurance Group pays out -95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QBE Insurance Group and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QBE Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Group International 1 1 0 0 1.50

Argo Group International has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Argo Group International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Group International is more favorable than QBE Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares QBE Insurance Group and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Argo Group International -9.98% 0.06% 0.01%

Summary

Argo Group International beats QBE Insurance Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions. It also manages Lloyd's syndicates, as well as provides investment management services. The company operates in Australia, North America, Asia, the Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. QBE Insurance Group Limited was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

