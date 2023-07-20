Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.03. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paylocity



Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

