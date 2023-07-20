Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.