Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 330 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,086,000 after purchasing an additional 174,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,549,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 758,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,807,000 after buying an additional 161,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $198.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.