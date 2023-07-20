Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 367 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $209.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

