Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

