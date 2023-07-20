ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

