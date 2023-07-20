ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.