Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

