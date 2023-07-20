Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after buying an additional 2,689,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

F stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

